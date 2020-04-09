First coronavirus related death reported in Grant Co.

A person in Grant Co. has died after testing positive for COVID-19, health officials say. Their death is the first one reported in the county.

“We are very saddened by the death of this individual and our hearts go out to the family, and the community” Director/Health Officer of the Department Jeff Kindrai said.

No information about the patient was released other than they were over 80 years old.

As of Wednesday, DHS reported three confirmed cases in the county.

The Grant Co. Health Department adds that it is continuing to work with state and local health care providers to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep its residents from getting sick.

“Staying at home and social distancing are our best tools,” Kindrai said. “Everything matters. The better we do our part in protecting ourselves and others the better our outcomes will be and the quicker we will get through this.”

