First day of autumn looking sunny and seasonable

Tonight we’ll see our last round of showers push through around 10 p.m. or so then shortly after midnight the skies will clear. Ample soil moisture, along with clear skies will allow for the possibility of fog to develop tonight. Monday and Tuesday look sunny & dry with our next weather maker arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will start to feel like fall this week as the autumn equinox takes place tomorrow at 2:50 a.m.