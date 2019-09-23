First day of fall features cooler temperatures

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

No impactful weather is forecast today.

Today is the first day of fall. Fall officially began at 2:50 a.m. this morning. That is when the autumnal equinox occurred. Today will feature approximately the same amount of daylight as nighttime. From the autumnal equinox to the winter solstice, we will lose about 2 hours 39 minutes of daylight.

The first day of fall in southern Wisconsin is definitely going to feel like it. The cold front that brought the rain in on Sunday is going to bring in a shot of cooler and drier air today. Make sure to grab a light jacket out the door this morning. We're waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 50s. No major weather problems are expected to impact your morning commute.

This afternoon will be mild. With dry air in place, it's going to feel comfortable outside. Highs will be near or just above 70 degrees. After a wet end to weekend, it will be nice to dry out today. Today will feature a lot of sunshine. Expect a west wind at 5-10 mph.

The overnight will be mostly clear and cool. Lows will be back in the low to mid 50s. Patchy fog will be possible Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be another nice day. It will be a touch warmer and more humid, especially late in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will sweep from west to east across the area Tuesday night. This front will bring in a chance of showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Right now, it looks like the ingredients for strong to severe storms will likely stay just west of us.

The rain should be long gone by Wednesday afternoon. Another shot of cooler and drier air will arrive Wednesday afternoon. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will only be in the mid to upper 60s.

Another storm system and cold front will bring in a chance of showers and storms on Friday. Highs will be back in the low 70s.

Slight rain chances will linger into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Right now, it does not look like a washout.