First death due to coronavirus reported in Rock County

The first death due to COVID-19 has been reported in Rock County, according to the Rock County Public Health Department Tuesday.

In a release, Marie-Noel Sandoval, a Health Officer with the department said that the person was 53 years old.

Sandoval says while the person had no known international travel nor had known contact with a confirmed coronavirus case, the person did travel to Milwaukee 10 days before coming down with COVID-19 symptoms.

No other details about the person will be released at this time, according to Sandoval.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that one of Rock County’s citizens has passed away from COVID-19. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones. We are facing extraordinary circumstances and continue to urge everyone that this virus is real, it is deadly, and we must continue to maintain social-distancing and adhere to the Safer At Home Order. Together, we will overcome these challenges and difficult days.” Sandoval said in the release.

According to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there are at least 16 confirmed coronavirus cases in Rock County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are at least 1,351 confirmed cases in Wisconsin, and at least 25 confirmed deaths attributed to the coronavirus, counting Tuesday's death in Rock County.

The latest information regarding COVID-19 in Rock County can be found on the Rock County Public Health Department's website.