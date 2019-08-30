First ever all-female flight crew tracking Hurricane Dorian

As Hurricane Dorian comes closer to landfall, a special crew of Air Force Reserve members have been tasked with monitoring the storm and updating the public about its progress.

The reconnaissance mission is helmed for the first time by an all-female crew through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Hurricane Hunter program.

The crew, consisting of Captain Kristie Twining, Commander Rebecca Waddington and Lieutenant Lindsey Norman, has provided constant updates from the sky as they continue to watch and track the hurricane.

With Dorian closing in on the US coast, the Hurricane Hunters will continue to make history as they ensure that officials and agencies handling natural disaster preparedness are informed of any new updates as they come along.