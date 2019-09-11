First human case of West Nile virus detected in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has detected this year’s first confirmed human case of West Nile virus in Wisconsin.

In a release Wednesday, DHS says the virus was detected in a resident living in northeastern Wisconsin.

West Nile virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, and is not spread from one person to another. Mosquitoes get the virus by feeding on infected birds.

The chances of a person getting West Nile are very low, DHS says, and most people infected will not get sick.

Those who do become ill may develop a fever, headache and rash that lasts a few days.

There is no specific treatment for West Nile other than to treat symptoms.

If you think you are sick from a virus spread by mosquitoes, contact your health care provider.

DHS recommends to do the following:

• Limit time spent outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

• Apply an insect repellant with DEET, IR3535, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to exposed skin and clothing.

• Make sure window and door screens are intact to prevent mosquitoes from getting into your home.

• Prevent mosquitoes from breeding by removing stagnant water from items around your property, such as tin cans, plastic containers, flower pots, discarded tires, roof gutters, and downspouts.

• Turn over wheelbarrows, wading pools, boats, and canoes when not in use.

• Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days.

• Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.

• Landscape to prevent water from pooling in low-lying areas, and trim tall grass, weeds, and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours.

