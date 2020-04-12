First look inside WI State Fair Expo Center transforming into care facility

Milwaukee’s mayor gave the first look inside the Wisconsin State Fair’s Exposition Center as it is turned into the state's first COVID-19 alternative care facility.

The center will open so Coronavirus patients can receive necessary care if there is a future surge in cases.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded the construction contract to Gilbane Building Company in Milwaukee.

“I want to say thank you to this dedicated team of individuals,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett in his Facebook post. “You have put in many, many long hours so that we could have this facility up and running as soon as possible. You have my deep appreciation.”

Gov. Tony Evers announced on Thursday the facility is being built with $10 million awarded by the federal government.

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard and FEMA will staff the facility.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by April 24.

Evers also announced on Sunday the Alliant Energy Center in Madison will also be an alternative care facility.