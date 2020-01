The first recreational marijuana purchase in Rockford, Illinois, was made by a Madison man. WIFR reports Danny Connors of Madison made a purchase Monday morning.

The new law allows Illinois residents, who are at least 21 years old, to purchase and possess up to 30 grams (1 ounce) of cannabis flower at a time.

Nonresidents can purchase up to 15 grams, but cannot legally transport products across state lines.