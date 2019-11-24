First responder training prepares hikers for emergencies

Devils Lake Climbing Guides is currently accepting student registrations for a 5-day Wilderness First Responders (WFR) course taking place Thanksgiving weekend, Wednesday, November 27 through Sunday, December 1. The training will take place at the MacKenzie Center, a historic state-run environmental outdoor education center, located 35 minutes north of Madison.

The Wildnerness Medical Associates teach students how to respond to a variety of injuries and illnesses, learning specific skills like splinting broken bones, testing for spinal cord injury, building makeshift stretchers for emergency evacuation, and prioritizing care in multiple trauma incidents.

A condensed version of the traditional 8-day WFR, the 5-day intensive course is designed for students and professionals with tight schedules, who may not be able to take time off work/school for the longer course. The 5-day course requires approximately 25 hours of precourse study and preparation.

This prerequisite work allows for the 5 day course to be intensive and hands-on, including simulated rescue scenarios with made-up victims with an emphasis on developing an atmosphere of stress and urgency, as one would encounter in the outdoors.

Participants should expect to spend time outdoors each day, regardless of the weather.

For more information here.