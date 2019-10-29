People prepare for winter weather as first snow falls

With the first snow of the season come and gone, and colder temperatures on the way, many shoppers are getting ahead of the weather by stocking up on snow equipment.

"I think there's been an uptick in certainly the last week because the weather's been cool, people are a little more prepared for the winter this year," said Tom Dorn of Dorn True Value Hardware. "I think they're at least thinking ahead, rather than past years you might not have had to think about it for another month yet."

Dorn said this year, they've seen early attention to snow moving equipment after all the snow the area saw last winter and spring.

"I think a lot of people did get a snow blower this past year, but we've sold a lot of shovels early because they broke their shovels at the end of last year," Dorn said. "So it's been good attention for that and even ice melt."

Dorn said he recommends if people need to buy a snow blower for the season, that they do so earlier rather than later to get the best supply. He also said he recommends people get more than one shovel, for the different types and amounts of snow that may fall this year.

Well, it's good to have a variety of shovels for the different types of snow," he said. "If you've got one inch of snow, you want a pusher. If you've got 15 inches of snow and you're plowed in, you need some kind of a scoop."