First snowfall of the season

The first snowfall warrants reminders for drivers on the roads in these elements.

Tips from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation include clearing your front and back windshield. Brushing your head and tail lights and be sure to turn on your headlights. It is a state law to have them on any time weather or other conditions make it difficult to see objects 500 feet ahead. Other tips include go easy on the brakes and never use cruise control in the snow.

Statistics from the Milwaukee/Sullivan National Weather Service from 2005-2016 reveal the highest number of crashes during snowy conditions happened during snowfalls with only two inches of snow or less. It typically takes drivers one or two ice and snow events to get used to driving during those conditions.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, (WisDOT) a well-maintained vehicle is important, especially during winter conditions. It’s important to keep your fuel tank at least half-full. It will help prevent fuel lines from freezing.

They also recommend making sure tires have good tread and traction and properly inflated. Double-check you battery, anti-freeze, and cooling system to make sure they are in good condition. Also, check to make sure headlights and other vehicle lights are operating properly and replace worn windshield wipers.

Across Wisconsin’s 72 counties, there are more than 750 snowplows in operation on the state highway system. According to WisDOT, county highway departments determine when and how to respond to a storm.

