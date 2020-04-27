First steps to reopen Iowa begin Monday

The process of reopening businesses in Iowa starts Monday.

Last week, Governor Reynolds signed a proclamation allowing hospitals and farmers markets to start opening back up.

Hospitals and clinics in Iowa can start performing elective surgeries today. The Governor said these facilities can only start the surgeries if they have enough PPE and can safely do so.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City said it plans to start procedures next week. Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids says it will not start surgery yet, and will announce a timeline in the coming weeks.

Farmers Markets are also allowed to open back up Monday. Only vendors selling food or farm products will be allowed to operate. Musical performances and other forms of entertainment are still prohibited. Organizers are required to maintain social distancing between people and booths. Outdoor seating areas are also banned.

Governor Reynolds is expected to give an update on when other businesses can reopen at a press conference Monday.