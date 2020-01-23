First visitor restrictions since 2009 activated at American Family Children's Hospital

For the first time in more than a decade, American Family Children's Hospital will restrict visitors going into the inpatient units. As of Friday, children under 12 will not be allowed in as visitors, the hospital says.

The precautions come in response to an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and widespread flu activity, hospital officials explained.

Hospital officials expect the restriction to be temporary, but they cannot say for how long it will be in place.

The restrictions do not affect clinic appointments on the first and second floor of the hospital, they noted. They also are not in effect at University Hospital.

There are 25 pediatric patients in isolation right now as a precautionary measure, their numbers show. Since September there have been 228 pediatric flu cases, seven hospitalizations, six pediatric RSV infections and five hospitalizations.

According to the hospital, many children in the hospital are very sick, compromising their immune systems, and illnesses like the flu or RSV can make the situation much worse. It noted that, while RSV typically has mild, cold-like symptoms it can be dangerous or even deadly for infants or older adults.

The last time the hospital put such restrictions in place was 2009, as a response to the H1N1 outbreak.