Fiserv Forum serves as distribution site for face mask assembly kits

The Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is now serving as a distribution site for non-surgical face masks. It's all part of an effort to speed up the delivery of face coverings in the community.

In a press release Friday, Milwaukee Bucks officials said the stadium will house 3,500 assembly kits, or a total of 2.5 million masks, as part of "MaskUpMKE", a local initiative benefiting the medical and nonprofit community.

Rebel Converting, a Saukville-based manufacturer of hospital-grade disinfectant wipes, is making and donating the face mask kits. The first of three semi-loads of kits were delivered to the stadium on Wednesday.

Each kit contains instructions and materials to make 700 face masks. Each face mask takes approximately one to two minutes to assemble. Volunteers will return their boxes to the Fiserv Forum upon completion.

Before and after completion, volunteers will answer questions to ensure they are not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, among other precautions.

After a 72-hour quarantine period, the face coverings will be distributed to the community under the guidance of the Medical College of Wisconsin. Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity will also assist in the physical distribution to those most at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Healthy individuals are invited to visit United Way's MaskUpMKE website to sign up for a volunteer shift, and to schedule a time to drive by the Fiserv Forum loading dock to pick up a box of face mask kits to take home for assembly. The pick-up times take place daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the next two weeks beginning on Saturday, April 25.

Community organizations in need of face coverings can submit a request by visiting https://www.maskupmke.org/request.html.

In addition to the 2.5 million face masks that are being brought to the arena, Rebel Converting previously made and donated an additional million for the community. This makes for a total of 3.5 million face masks in order to address the growing need for personal protective equipment.

Along with Fiserv Forum and the Bucks, the organizations involved in MaskUpMKE are: Rebel Converting, Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Zilber Family Foundation, United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity.