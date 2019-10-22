Fiserv’s point-of-sale platform, ‘Clover,’ unveiled at Fiserv Forum ahead of Bucks season

Officials with Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 22 unveiled a new point-of-sale platform, Clover, designed "to enhance fans’ payment experiences."

Clover powers payments for all Fiserv Forum food and beverage concessions, providing guests with seamless, quick, and easy interactions.

The technology was unveiled ahead of the season opener for the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, Oct. 26.

Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced its naming rights sponsorship of the Wisconsin entertainment and sports arena in 2018. The installation of Clover represents an opportunity for fans to get to know Fiserv through their use of the company’s technology, a news release said.

“Fiserv Forum symbolizes our commitment to excellence, and that now includes a more innovative payments experience to accentuate the best in entertainment experiences,” said Jeff Yabuki, CEO of Fiserv in the release. “A majority of the people in the U.S. are interacting with Fiserv technologies daily, and now those attending events at Fiserv Forum will have an opportunity to see innovation in action with our Clover platform.”

Clover enables customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay, with the option of receiving digital receipts.

“Implementing Clover means our fans can spend more time watching the game and less time waiting in line,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Milwaukee Bucks in the release. “Being able to bring Fiserv technology to Fiserv Forum underscores the strong relationship between our organizations. With Clover, we have a world-class payment experience to match our world-class entertainment experience.”