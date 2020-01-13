Fisherman catches 350 pound grouper off Florida coast

A fish weighing 350 pounds was caught off southwest Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said on Facebook.

The enormous fish, identified as a Warsaw grouper, was caught using a hook and line December 29 in about 600 feet of water, according to the FWC's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

Photos shared by the FWC on Facebook show the fish towering over a man standing beside it.

"Biologists from FWRI's Age & Growth Lab estimated the age of this fish at 50 years old, making this the oldest sample collected for our aging program," the FWC said.

Warsaw groupers can grow to a length of 7.5 feet and a weight of 580 pounds. The record for the largest one caught in Florida is nearly 440 pounds.