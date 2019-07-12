Fishing Has No Boundaries gives everyone the chance to fish

"Everyone deserves to enjoy the lakes and what they have to offer," Todd Sweeney, Chair of Fishing Has No Boundaries said.

That includes people with any disability of any age and that is what the Fishing Has No Boundaries event gives everyone a chance to get in on the fun.

They have to cap the number of people who sign up at 100 for safety reasons. Each boat has an experienced angler with the people and more than 200 volunteers helping with the event.

"We could always use more boats! So if there are any people out there who want to donate their boat to take some people out fishing, the more the merrier!" Sweeney said.

The event is held at Governor Nelson State Park July 13th and 14th. It includes dinner, live music, dancing and an awards show.

"For some of these people this is the highlight of their summer," Sweeney said.

This Madison chapter of Fishing Has No Boundaries is one of 27 chapters in 13 states. It is a non-profit organization and relies on help from the community to keep their event going.

If you want to donate to the cause, click here.

Missed this year? Sign up for next year here!.