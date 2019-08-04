Fishing for families raises money for kids with cancer

Fishermen battled it out for the best bass on Sunday in Lake Wisconsin to help raise money for kids with cancer.

The annual Fishing for Families Bass Classic in Poynette raised funds to support the Badger Childhood Cancer Network's (BCCN) Programs.

Boat teams weighed in what they caught and took pictures with their catches -- all for a good cause.

"It's great that everyone comes out to support kids with cancer. So we have that support because I can't fight this alone," Norma Jean Schmudlach said.

Organizers said there were 191 anglers and 96 boats, which is their largest turn out yet. The event raised $20,000 so far, and they said they’re still counting.

"We can't think of a better cause the BCCN helping families who have kids that are being treated for such a tragic disease of cancer," Andy Manke, organizer and sponsor said.

