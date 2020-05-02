Anglers enjoy opening weekend in Wisconsin

Few sports have seen their schedule and how they're conducted go by unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic. But fishing is the exception in Wisconsin.

While some anglers had to change traditions like where they spend opening weekend on the water, for those that live around Madison it was back to ripping lips for the season.

"Better to be out here than inside." Is just one of the many reasons Dylan Klock of Middleton flocked to Marshall Park with his brother Kole because "out here" is right at home for the two fishermen.

"To get out here and just go fishing. I love to fish so yeah, it's great." added Kole.

The two normally head to northern Wisconsin for opening weekend at their grandparents camper, but due to the pandemic they listened to the DNR's recommendation to stay in their community to go fishing.

"Being stuck inside stinks. It's nice to get fresh air and then just have fun." Dylan shared a few hours after hauling in his first catch of the year which was a two-pound bass.

Since midnight fishermen flocked to the popular spots in Madison to cast their lines then sit and wait, showing that the pandemic had no impact on their turnout.

Dane County Conservation Warden, Nathan Kroeplin noticed the only thing affecting the amount of fishermen that came out for opening day was the strong winds off Lake Mendota and Monona. For those that decided to still show out, they still followed social distancing guidelines.

"From what I've observed, it seems like people are respecting the order and they're social distancing. It seems like people are taking it pretty seriously."

Kroeplin took the time to soak in what one of the busiest weekends of his year provides for the anglers in his community, "Fishing is a great hobby and people are finally getting the opportunity to get outside. The weather is turning nice and they're just enjoying the sport that they enjoy."

Giving all those that need it most an escape to the outdoors, even when they're staying home.