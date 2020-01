The Fitchburg Police Department is currently experiencing a non-emergency phone line outage on Wednesday morning.

While the outage is actively being repaired, citizens are asked to temporarily use the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line, (608) 255-2345, in order to report non-emergency situations to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Callers in need of emergency assistance can still dial 911 to reach the Dane County Communications Center.