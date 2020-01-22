Fitchburg Police investigating after body found on bike path

The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating the death of an individual whose body was found on a bike path near the a local Target.

Officers were called to the bike path, just off Fitchrona Road, north of Nesbitt Road, around 12:45 p.m. on a report that someone had died, the department explained.

Police did not release any information regarding a cause of death. Their initial investigation indicates the person's death is not suspicious and there is no threat to public safety, the police department said.

The name of the individual has not been released

