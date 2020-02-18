Fitchburg Police investigating shots fired near Pike Drive

Fitchburg Police are investigating following a shots fired incident near Pike Drive.

According to police, officers responded to the 1900 block of Pike Drive at 8:12 p.m. on Monday for reports of a disturbance between several individuals outside. This led to one suspect discharging a handgun.

Those involved were able to escape, and there were no reported injuries.

The investigation is on going. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300 or the Fitchburg Police Department’s Anonymous Tipster Line at (608) 270-4321.

