Fitchburg Police search for vehicle burglary suspect, one teen in custody

Fitchburg Police are looking for one person after a series of suspected vehicle burglaries Tuesday morning.

Officers say the first burglary report came in around 12:14 a.m. in the 3000 block of Hartwicke Dr.

While officers were searching that area, a separate burglary happened in the 2800 block of Brian Ln. The caller told police they saw two people going into vehicles and possibly stealing them.

Both people ran when officers found them on Brian Ln. They caught a 14-year-old girl, but the other male suspect got away.

In addition to these two burglaries, officers believe a theft from automobile in the 3000 block of Purdy Station was also connected to these two people.

Police as if you know anything about these crimes, call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)-266-6014.

Callers remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.