Fitchburg Police searching for robbery suspect

Fitchburg Police are searching for a male suspect after a robbery on Whispering Pines Way on Saturday.

According to Fitchburg Police, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery around 5:30 a.m in the 1600 block of Whispering Pines Way.

The victims were in their car when the suspect approached them, pointed a gun at them, and demanded their property. The suspect then ran away.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30 years old. He had a thin build and was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.