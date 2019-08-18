Man robs McDonald's at gunpoint, taken into custody leaving restaurant

A man is in custody after an armed robbery in Fitchburg early Sunday morning.

Fitchburg police officers responded to the McDonald's at 2845 Fish Hatchery Rd. for a disconnected 911 call at 2:40 a.m., according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

When officers arrived, they learned the restaurant was being robbed at gunpoint. Officers were able to take the suspect into custody as he left the establishment.

Wendell L. Davis, a 49-year-old from Madison, was booked into Dane County Jail on tentative charges of armed robbery and intimidation of a victim.

The Fitchburg Police Department was assisted by the Town of Madison Police, Madison Police, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.