Fitchburg cancels city summer programs due to COVID-19 concerns

The City of Fitchburg has decided to cancel all summer programs offered through the Fitchburg Recreation Department due to COVID-19 concerns.

The city added in a release Thursday that the splash pad at McKee Farms Park will remain closed for the 2020 season.

"The Parks & Rec Dept is truly disappointed that we will not be able of offer programming opportunities to the community this summer, however the safety of our participants and customers is of highest importance. We look forward to serving you again in the future," according to the city.