Fitchburg couple shares adoption story, not even the pandemic could delay

While the coronavirus has put dreams of adoption on hold for many families, a Fitchburg couple shares the story of their happy ending.

Bobbie and Jordy Reinhart knew they wanted to adopt more than a year ago.

“[When] we knew it wasn't gonig to happen naturally, we opened our minds and hearts to the thought of adding through adoption,” Jordy said.

After months of completing paperwork and learning about the adoptive process, the Reinharts were selected by a family in Georgia. Jordy remembered the day she got the news and experienced “the greatest feeling you could ever feel.”

In December, Zara was born in Lawrenceville, and immediately the couple flew to the hospital to meet her.

Although the 18 week old, described as “spunky” and “more independent, now that she’s older,” has been with her adoptive family since her birth, there was still a legal step the family had to complete.

The Reinharts had a court date set for early April in Georgia, but different travel restrictions were in place and legal services were delayed, due to impacts of the coronavirus.

“I think we were kind of lucky,” Jordy said. A judge allowed the finalization to happen over a video conference, and with the judge, attorney, notary and parents present, Zara was able to add “Reinhart” to her name.

Bobbie and Jordy describe this isolation season as “bonding time” with their daughter. But they hope travel restrictions will soon lift, so that if her birth parents choose, the two families could meet again.

