Fitchburg man accused of 5th OWI after parking lot crash

A 55-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested overnight after reportedly striking a cement block in a Town of Albion parking lot.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Talley was booked into the Dane County jail on a felony OWI count, noting that it would be his fifth offense.

Talley is accused of driving around a parking lot in the 500 block of Haugen Road when his vehicle struck the large block and then got stuck in a wet, grassy spot near the lot.

Deputies, state troopers, and Edgerton police officers responded to the scene around 12:20 a.m. after an employee called 911 and arrested Talley, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

