Fitchburg man allegedly caught with wide range of drugs in his home

A Fitchburg man’s home was allegedly filled with a wide variety of illegal drugs when the Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrived at his door late last month, according to the Madison Police Department.

In a release Monday, the police department stated Sadarius A. Goodall was taken into custody on January 23 after authorities served a search warrant at his home, in the 3300 block of Leopold Way, early that morning.

Goodall is accused of running a drug trafficking operation and, in addition to being booked on seven counts of delivering heroin, among other counts, he is accused of possessing:



Cocaine base;

Cocaine;

THC;

Methamphetiamine, and;

Psilocybin mushrooms

The police department says they seized the drugs, as well as cash, cell phones, and other items.

The Madison Police Department’s Gang Unit, Fitchburg Police Department, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Tactical Response Team assisted in the search.

