Roughly four weeks after he was arrested for his fifth operating under the influence charge, a Fitchburg man was arrested for the same crime again, says Wisconsin State Patrol.

They said Wayne J. Jaskulke was pulled over for speeding and not staying in his lane on Sunday night near East Broadway and Stoughton Road. The trooper said he noticed signs of impairment and did a field sobriety test.

The 55-year-old was arrested for his sixth OWI.