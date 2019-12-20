Fitchburg man blows .11% on Breathalyzer, gets felony 4th OWI

A Fitchburg man is behind bars after getting his fourth OWI Thursday night.

Middleton police say Jaime Ramos Aguilar, 31, was pulled over after weaving while driving along University Avenue in Middleton around 11:30 p.m.

Officers reported that Aguilar smelled like liquor, and then he failed a field sobriety test – blowing a .11 percent on a Breathalyzer, according to police.

Aguilar was booked into the Dane County Jail for a felony OWI—4th Offense and cited for Operating with a Revoked Driver’s License. He also used a fake ID card to identify himself to the police, and so was also charged with Obstructing an Officer, a misdemeanor.

