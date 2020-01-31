Fitchburg passes new rules regulating Airbnb rentals

Residents in Fitchburg have new rules in place when it comes to renting out their homes through Airbnb.

Resident Laura Olsen has been one of several to encourage the Fitchburg Common Council to pass this ordinance.

[READ THE ORDINANCE in the documents attached to this article]

Olsen says her neighborhood has changed over the past year, and a lot of it has to do with Airbnb.

“None of us wanted to buy a home next to a Holiday Inn. We wanted to buy something residential,” Olsen tells NBC15 News.

“We realized the house next to us had sold,” she says, “but we couldn't tell who lived there because there were different cars, different people.”

Olsen had discovered the new neighbors started renting out their home through Airbnb.

“We endured,” Olsen said. “Five months of every weekend, long weekends of large groups of people in the home. And people were in party mode.”

PASSING A LAW

Near the end of summer, Olsen and her neighbors contacted the alders on the Fitchburg Common Council to see if they could help – like alder Janell Rice (District 4), who represents Olsen’s district.

"It became pretty clear pretty quickly that it was a lot more complicated than it seemed on the surface,” says Rice.

"The state can do certain things, the county can do certain things, but there was still a gap there that we needed to fill,” Rice says.

On Tuesday, the Common Council unanimously approved more rules for Airbnb hosts.

The rules:

-hosts must live in their home for 183 days out of the year;

-follow building inspection requirements;

-and pay a fine for not following Airbnb regulations.

MOVING FORWARD

According to Rice: "I think we're satisfied. I don't think that we feel like we found a perfect solution.”

Olsen says: “We just never knew what to expect. When you live in a residential neighborhood, you respect your neighbors.”

The Fitchburg Common Council is expected to look at the ordinance again in six months to see if any more changes need to me made.