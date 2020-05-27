Fitchburg police investigate gunfire at apartment complex

The Fitchburg Police Department is asking people to avoid the area near the 5100 block of Anton Drive Wednesday evening as they investigate reports of shots fired near an apartment complex.

According to police, they received multiple reports of gunfire in the complex’s parking lot shortly before 4 p.m. and officers have located evidence that shots were fired.

So far, they have not had any reports of injuries.

Fitchburg officers remain on the scene and are investigating the incident. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide updates as they become available.

