Police in Fitchburg are investigating reports of shots fired that overnight.

Officers say they responded to the 2000 block of Greenway Cross at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday night. Initial reports say there was a disturbance followed by several reports of shots being fired.

Police say the used a K9 officer to try and track any suspects, but none were found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fitchburg Police Department (608) 270-4300.