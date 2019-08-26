Fitchburg police investigating homicide

Officials are investigating a homicide in Fitchburg.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, just after 9 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Lyman Lane after a person found a man dead in a home there.

Officers confirmed the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials are not releasing anymore information at this time.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting in the investigation. A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, including neighborhood home surveillance video from Sunday evening, is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300.

Anonymous tips can be shared by calling the Fitchburg Police Tipster Line at (608)270-4321 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014.