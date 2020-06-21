Fitchburg police searching for suspects after vehicles, apartments hit by bullets

Fitchburg police are looking for a suspect and two vehicles after two vehicles and apartments were struck by gunfire near the intersection of Post and Index Roads near Fish Hatchery Road.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday. Police say responding officers found numerous shell casings near the intersection and found two parked cars had been hit with bullets.

Police says bullets also went through the walls of two separate apartments on the 2900 block of Fish Hatchery Road. People were inside both of those apartment units at the time of the incident.

Investigators say they believe a man got out of an SUV and fired multiple rounds at a car driving on Post Road.

Based on witnesses, police believe the shooter is a black male with dreads who was driving a small light blue SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue or Toyota RAV-4. They say the other car involved is a “newer style, black or charcoal Chrysler 300”.

No injures have been reported and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident who has not already spoken with an officer is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department: (608)270-4300.

Tips and information can also be kept anonymous by:



Calling the Fitchburg Police Department Tipster Line - (608)270-4321



Texting a tip to 847411. Include the keyword "Fitchburg" with your tip.



Contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014 or p3tips.com

