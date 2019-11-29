Fitchburg police search for suspects in Stop-N-Go armed robbery

Fitchburg police are searching for two people who held up a Stop-N-Go at gunpoint and ran off with the money.

At around 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Fitchburg police officers were called to the Stop-N-Go at 2932 Fish Hatchery Road for an armed robbery.

Police learned that two people wearing masks had pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money. They left the store with the money.

The K9 Unit from the Verona Police Department tried to track the suspects, but did not find the suspects. The City of Madison Police Department is also helping.

The investigation in ongoing, if you have any information, call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.