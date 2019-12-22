Fitchburg police searching for armed robbery suspects

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a gas station in Fitchburg on Saturday night.

Two suspects wearing masks entered Capitol Petro Mart at 2770 S. Syene Rd. at 9:56 p.m., according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

The two suspects pointed handguns at an employee and demanded money. They fled the store with an unknown amount of money.

The Fitchburg Police Department K9 Unit attempted a track but the suspects were not found. The Town of Madison Police Department also assisted with this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no further information available at this time, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300.