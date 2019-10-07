Fitchburg police searching for suspects in stolen SUV after brief police chase

Police are searching for suspects after officers attempted to pull over a stolen car in Fitchburg Monday.

Fitchburg police say officers attempted to pull over what is believed to be a stolen white Audi SUV in a parking lot on the 4500 block of Thurston Lane around 4:30 p.m.

But suspects in the vehicle instead drove the SUV into the side of the squad car in an attempt to escape.

The vehicle drove off. Officers briefly engaged in a pursuit but ended it soon after.

The officer in the squad was not injured. The stolen SUV should have sustained damage to the front passenger side, police say.

If you know anything about this incident you are asked to call the Fitchburg tip line at (608)270-4321 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014.