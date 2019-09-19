Fitchburg police still asking for leads in Shay Watson's mysterious death

Authorities continue their investigation over three weeks after the mysterious death of 17-year-old Shay Watson Thursday.

In a new press release to the media Thursday, Fitchburg police say are still offering $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and filing of criminal charges for suspects in this case.

Shay’s family is also offering around $3,500 raised in a GoFundMe that leads to the arrest and filing of criminal charges for suspects in this case.

On Aug. 26, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified 17-year-old Shay R. Watson as the teen who was shot and killed in Fitchburg.

Preliminary results from an autopsy confirm that Watson died from homicidal firearm-related trauma.

