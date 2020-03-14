Fitchburg public library to temporarily close amid coronavirus concerns

Fitchburg Public Library will soon close for the month. This is in response to Governor Evers’ orders to close all schools and prohibit large gatherings.

In a news release Saturday, Library Director Wendy Rawson said the decision was not made lightly. The library will close at 9:00pm Monday, March 16th and remain closed through at lease Sunday, April 5th. Rawson says they will reevaluate the situation daily and provide further updates if the plan changes.

Library officials say this decision is a precautionary step as the scientific community stresses “social distancing”. During the closure, the book drop will be locked so patrons are asked not to return items. Due dates will be extended.

The library encourages patrons to use its digital resources in the meantime. www.fitchburgwi.gov/Library

