Fitchburg woman arrested for High Ridge Trail shooting

A 22-year-old Fitchburg woman is behind bars after police said she shot a 21-year-old woman Sunday morning.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, Shaquita Lee fired a gun at the 21-year-old during a fight in a parking lot between the 2100 and 2200 blocks of High Ridge Trail at 11:56 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the woman had life-threatening injuries. Lee also had a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both women were taken to the hospital. A short time later, a 49-year-old woman arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Lee was arrested after being discharged from the hospital for first-degree attempted homicide.

The 21-year-old woman remains at the hospital. The 49-year-old woman is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Investigators said a 28-year-old man is believed to have also fired shots during the fight. He is cooperating with investigators. Two guns have been recovered and police are not looking for additional suspects at this time.

Additional arrests or referrals may be made related to this incident. The Fitchburg Police Department wants anyone who may have witnessed or recorded the incident to call the police department at 608-270-4300 or contact Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.