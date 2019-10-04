Fitchburg woman charged for shooting 2 people during dispute

A Fitchburg woman has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting two people during a dispute in Fitchburg last weekend.

According to a criminal complaint Friday, 22-year-old Shaquita Lee fired a gun into a a group of 7-9 people who were fighting just before noon on High Ridge Trail.

One woman was shot in the forehead, who remains in critical condition at the hospital, and a second shot in the thigh. Lee was also shot, in the leg, according to the complaint.

A male witness at the scene told police that he saw Lee waving a gun and then fire the gun at one of the women. The bullet hit her forehead and she fell to the ground.

Another male witness told officers that he saw Lee pistol whip one of the women. While doing so the gun went off and the bullet entered her forehead. That witness says he then shot Lee with a gun he had.

Officers later found two handguns at the scene. Bullets from the man’s gun were located, but not those from Lee’s gun.

Lee is facing two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, according to the complaint. Cash bail bond was set for Lee at $250,000 earlier this week.

Lee will be back in court for her preliminary hearing on Oct. 10.

