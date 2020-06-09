Fitchburg woman dies day after Sauk Co. crash

A 20-year-old Fitchburg woman died last week, a day after she and two others were involved in a single vehicle crash in the Town of Greenfield, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deavion C. Elem passed away on Wednesday as a result of the injuries she suffered in the crash. The driver, who was identified as Korrianna Turner, 20, and the other passenger, Keyanna Applewhite, 24, were both seriously injured in the wreck and were rushed to a local hospital as well.

Investigators say they were heading north on STH 113 around 7:30 p.m. last Tuesday, June 2, when Turner lost control of her 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and it went into a ditch. Turner, then, reportedly overcorrected, sending the car across the highway where it went off the road and struck a tree.

The Sauk County Reconstruction Team determined driver strategy and speed factored into the crash and they are still working to determine if there were any other contributing factors. When their investigation wraps up, their findings will be handed over to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office noted none of the people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts at the time.

