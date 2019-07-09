Fitchrona and Nesbitt Roads closed for construction until October

Starting July 10, the intersection of Fitchrona Road and Nesbitt Road will be closed to traffic until October 2019. The City of Fitchburg is constructing a roundabout to elevate traffic congestion.

Over the past several years, traffic volumes have steadily increased and the intersection now experiences significant delays and long lines of traffic during peak traffic hours, the City said.

Earlier this year, the City considered traffic signal and roundabout alternatives. This particular roundabout design was selected because it best improves traffic flow and is anticipated to be the safest intersection configuration.

Alternate detour routes include McKee Road, South Seminole Highway, Lacy Road and Maple Grove Drive.

Any questions about the project people are asked to call Cindy Jaggi at 608-712-1980. All stores are to remain open.

More information about the timeline of the project: click here.

