Five Wisconsin families receive Governor’s outstanding adoptive parents awards

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) honored five adoptive families on Wednesday with the 2019 Governor’s Outstanding Adoptive Award.

The awards were presented as part of Wisconsin’s month-long recognition of National Adoption Month.

Nominations for the awards were received from adoption workers, children’s advocates, and citizens from all corners of Wisconsin who wanted to recognize the incredible families for going above and beyond to create a home for children in need.

Many of these parents started out fostering children before making the decision to go through the adoption process.

“Fostering is such an important part of our system,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary-Designee, Emilie Amundson. “It really gives kids a chance to be in that stable environment and so many families are able to find their forever family through fostering.”

Last year, the DCF reported 748 children who were placed in family homes through public adoption.

“We were only able to give five awards today,” Amundson said. “But every single adoptive family deserves an award.”

Five adoptive families received awards:

Chris and Wendy Attoe of Chippewa Falls have kept multiple sibling groups together, allowing brothers and sisters to keep strong connections intact. They have adopted six children in total and are strong advocates for their children’s healthcare, educational and emotional needs to ensure that each child can continue to thrive and have a bright future.

Abigail and Nicholas Farmer of Reedsburg have opened their hearts and home to provide a safe and stable environment for three wonderful children. They have a unique ability to work with children striving to overcome challenges.

Wendy and Steven Seifert from Greenbush have adopted 13 children through public and private adoption. The Seiferts have built a cohesive and supportive environment through their loving, kind and caring personalities and have maintained supportive relationships with their children’s biological parents.

Siri Uden from Glendale has adopted three children through public adoption and is often seen going above and beyond to ensure her children are treated fairly and equally. Siri also excels at reaching out across cultures to ensure her children remain connected.

Mandy and Jeremy Van Schyndel of Kaukana are the parents of three biological children and two adopted children and are currently fostering one child. The Van Schyndels have specialized skills working with children who have medical and other special needs and strive to keep strong relationships with biological families.

Amundson also recognized Jockey International and its corporate initiative, Jockey Being Family. The initiative provides funding, employee volunteers, and in-kind donations in support of post-adoption services in Wisconsin and throughout the United States.

