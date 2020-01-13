Five children hurt in Friday afternoon school bus crash

Five children were eventually taken to the hospital after their school bus crashed with an SUV on Friday afternoon in Madison.

According to the Madison Fire Department, the school bus and SUV collided around 4 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Ganser Way and Westward Way.

Two adults in the SUV were taken from the scene to the hospital for evaluation. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

In addition to the bus driver, there were about 20 children on the bus at the time of the crash. Immediately after the crash, no one on the bus reported being hurt. But later on, five children reported they were injured. None of those injuries are left-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

