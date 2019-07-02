Five common personality traits of entrepreneurs

Dr. Phil Greenwood of the Wisconsin School of Business joins NBC15's Leigh Mills to talk about the personality traits of people who start their own businesses.

Greenwood is a senior lecturer for the Weinert Center of Entrepreneurship. A recent paper looked at a number of studies, and zeroed in on five traits that seem to be common among entrepreneurs.

The five traits are:

1. A higher need for achievement

2. An internal locus of control

3. Stronger self efficacy

4. A high degree of innovativeness

5. A higher tolerance for uncertainty

Watch the full interview from NBC15 News at 4 for more details on each trait.