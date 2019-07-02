Five common personality traits of entrepreneurs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Dr. Phil Greenwood of the Wisconsin School of Business joins NBC15's Leigh Mills to talk about the personality traits of people who start their own businesses.
Greenwood is a senior lecturer for the Weinert Center of Entrepreneurship. A recent paper looked at a number of studies, and zeroed in on five traits that seem to be common among entrepreneurs.
The five traits are:
1. A higher need for achievement
2. An internal locus of control
3. Stronger self efficacy
4. A high degree of innovativeness
5. A higher tolerance for uncertainty
