Five new non-stop flights coming to Dane Co. airport

MADISON, Wisc. (WMTV) -- The Dane Co. Regional Airport now offers five brand-new direct flights to popular vacation destinations for everyone looking to escape this oncoming snow and cold weather.
On Tuesday, airport officials and Sun Country Airlines announced non-stop flights to:
- Boston
- Nashville
- New York
- Portland
- Seattle
The new routes more than doubles the number offered by low cost airline, which already handles flights to Las Vegas and three cities in Florida: Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa.