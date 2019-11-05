Five new non-stop flights coming to Dane Co. airport

(WMTV/Amelia Jones)
Updated: Tue 9:20 AM, Nov 05, 2019

MADISON, Wisc. (WMTV) -- The Dane Co. Regional Airport now offers five brand-new direct flights to popular vacation destinations for everyone looking to escape this oncoming snow and cold weather.

On Tuesday, airport officials and Sun Country Airlines announced non-stop flights to:

  • Boston
  • Nashville
  • New York
  • Portland
  • Seattle

The new routes more than doubles the number offered by low cost airline, which already handles flights to Las Vegas and three cities in Florida: Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa.



 