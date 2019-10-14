Five teens arrested after two SUVs stolen

Five Madison teens were arrested Friday afternoon in connection to two stolen SUVs.

This incident comes a week after Madison Police arrested two men they believe are "kingpins" in many stolen car incidents.

However, police said there are still many young people continually stealing cars. Often, some of the same people are committing the crimes multiple times.

In Friday's incident, a homeowner on Piedmont Rd. heard a crash near his house and came out to see five teens inside an SUV that had hit the curb and now had a flat tire.

The man tried to ask if the teens were okay, but they started running. The man tried to chase them on foot, then followed them in his car.

With his directions and help from another person, Madison police found and arrested all five teens.

One of them had a key for another stolen SUV stolen from the parking lot of Vitense Golfland earlier that week. That car was also recovered Friday with about $2,000 in damage, according to the owner.

Several of the five arrested also called out the name of a street gang connected to many stolen car cases.

Madison Police could not tell NBC15 whether any of the five teens arrested were repeat offenders.

John Bauman, Dane County's Juvenile Court Administrator, said prior offenses are taken into account when teens are brought to the Juvenile Detention Center - in both the intake and the court process.

He said he has seen the length of sentences increase, partly because of repeat crimes.

However, Bauman said while teens are first brought to the Juvenile Detention Center, that detention is temporary. Teens are held there only while their case is pending.

Bauman said juveniles spend an average of 10 days in detention.

In addition, being detained in Juvenile Detention cannot be part of a court sentence. If teens need a locked environment, they would need to be sent to another facility.

In other cases, teens can be sent home under supervision or have community service requirements.